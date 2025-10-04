Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 472,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 117,028 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BMY opened at $45.39 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

