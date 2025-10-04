QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $64,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $201,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $247,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 71,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

