QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $29.64 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

