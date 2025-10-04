The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 96.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $790.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $755.05 and its 200-day moving average is $655.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $843.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price objective (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $713.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

