ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 22,019 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

