Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

GE opened at $297.40 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95. The company has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

