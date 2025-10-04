Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VIG stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

