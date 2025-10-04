Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.01. The stock has a market cap of $413.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.