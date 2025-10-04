Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,880 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.51 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

