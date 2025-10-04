PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

