Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $85.88 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $85,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.8% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.39.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $840.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.