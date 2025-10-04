Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 1,740 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.95 and its 200 day moving average is $234.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

