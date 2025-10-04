Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 170.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 150,299 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,124,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,936,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

