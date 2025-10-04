Apexium Financial LP Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VB stock opened at $257.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

