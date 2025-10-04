NTV Asset Management LLC Has $9.59 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

