Apexium Financial LP Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Apexium Financial LP cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

