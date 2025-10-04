Peoples Bank OH Sells 10,437 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

