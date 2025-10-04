Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $5.79 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.9% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after buying an additional 311,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,938,000 after buying an additional 460,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1%

BSX stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

