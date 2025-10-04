LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $346.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.37. The company has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

