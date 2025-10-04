Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after buying an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

