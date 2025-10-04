ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IJR opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.