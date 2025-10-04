Corundum Group Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.