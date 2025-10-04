The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,055 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $54,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $141.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

