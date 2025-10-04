Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after acquiring an additional 247,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $141.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

