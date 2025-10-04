Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,713 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.79.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

