Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:GE opened at $297.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. The company has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

