Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 336,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

