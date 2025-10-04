Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Duke Energy by 115.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $330,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:DUK opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

