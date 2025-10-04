Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

