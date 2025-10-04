HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

