Mattern Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $295.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

