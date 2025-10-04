DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 239 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $504.69 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

