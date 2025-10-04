Quent Capital LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

