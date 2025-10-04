111 Capital Raises Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

111 Capital increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in CocaCola by 72.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

