4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,669 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1,652.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Growth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7,866.2% in the second quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $257.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day moving average is $235.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

