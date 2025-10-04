AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 196,836 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,836 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $57,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $6,141,499.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,480,422.50. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $4,092,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,325,688.65. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

