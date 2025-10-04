ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $807,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.