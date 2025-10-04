The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $38,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $194,557,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.63.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $246.10 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

