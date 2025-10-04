Corundum Group Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optima Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.