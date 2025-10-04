iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

