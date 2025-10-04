The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 678,868 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $113,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

