Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 4.5% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 64.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $424.29 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

