Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 108,133.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

