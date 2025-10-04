iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $204.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.