Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 211.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

