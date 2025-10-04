Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $295.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.98 and a 200 day moving average of $274.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

