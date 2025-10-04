Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PWR opened at $421.88 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $431.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

