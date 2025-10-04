LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 54,868 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54,868 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3%

MCD opened at $300.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

