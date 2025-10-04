LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8,146.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,961,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,558,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

