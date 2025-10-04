LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 146.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 0.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $679.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $681.46 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $362.31 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $695.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.29.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

